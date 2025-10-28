WTW Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co (Symbol: WTW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $321.87, changing hands as low as $319.70 per share. Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WTW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WTW's low point in its 52 week range is $291.17 per share, with $352.785 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $321.72. The WTW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

