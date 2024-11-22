News & Insights

WTW Board Approves Increase To Share Repurchase - Quick Facts

November 22, 2024 — 08:24 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - WTW (WTW) announced that its Board approved an increase to the existing share repurchase authority in the amount of $1 billion. The increase is in addition to the approximately $660 million remaining on the current open-ended repurchase authority.

The company said it is authorized to repurchase shares, by way of redemption or otherwise, and will consider whether to do so from time to time, based on many factors, including market and economic conditions, applicable legal requirements and other business considerations.

