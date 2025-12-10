WTW To Acquire Cushon From NatWest Group For Undisclosed Sum

Markets
(RTTNews) - Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW), an advisory, broking and solutions company, Wednesday announced that its UK business has agreed to buy Cushon, a workplace pensions, savings company, from NatWest Group.

The financial details of the transaction, which is set to close in the first half of 2026, have not been divulged.

The deal adds new capability and bolsters WTW's position in the UK defined contribution (DC) master trust space, enhancing its capabilities and unlocking new growth opportunities in UK mid-size workplace pensions and savings, the company said in a statement.

WTW believes Cushon will add almost 4 billion in assets under management and 730,000 members to its portfolio.

The agreement has a referral arrangement which allows NatWest's commercial banking customers to continue to have access to Cushon's workplace pensions and savings services for their employees.

On Wednesday, WTW shares closed at $322.22, up 0.58% on the Nasdaq.

