WTI Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/19/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/19/26, W & T Offshore Inc (Symbol: WTI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.01, payable on 3/26/26. As a percentage of WTI's recent stock price of $3.23, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WTI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.24% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WTI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WTI's low point in its 52 week range is $1.09 per share, with $4.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $3.35.

In Tuesday trading, W & T Offshore Inc shares are currently up about 4.2% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.