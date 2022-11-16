WTFC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (Symbol: WTFC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $88.68, changing hands as low as $88.46 per share. Wintrust Financial Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WTFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WTFC's low point in its 52 week range is $76.13 per share, with $105.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $88.69.

