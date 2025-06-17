Markets
WTI

W&T Settles With Surety Providers, Locks Premiums Through 2026

June 17, 2025 — 11:50 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) announced it has reached a settlement with its two largest surety providers, resulting in the dismissal of a pending lawsuit.

Under the agreement, the sureties have agreed to withdraw all collateral demands and refrain from seeking additional collateral or increasing premiums until December 31, 2026.

This settlement, covering nearly 70% of W&T's surety bond portfolio, locks in the company's historical premium rates on existing bonds and provides predictability in its premium expenses, while preserving the right for future negotiations under normal circumstances.

In a consolidated statement, W&T's Chairman and CEO, Tracy W. Krohn, emphasized that the settlement underscores the company's strong legal position and commitment to resisting unjust collateral demands. He noted that the agreement validates W&T's longstanding track record of responsible operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Additionally, the leadership highlighted that the positive regulatory shifts driven by recent White House directives, a strengthened balance sheet, and rising production have alleviated uncertainties that previously dampened the stock price, positioning W&T to deliver increased value to shareholders.

Tuesday, WTI closed at $2.23, marking a 7.73% gain, and rose further in after-hours trading to $2.29, up 2.69% on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WTI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.