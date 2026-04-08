W&T Offshore (WTI) Price Target Increased by 77.78% to 4.08

The average one-year price target for W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) has been revised to $4.08 / share. This is an increase of 77.78% from the prior estimate of $2.30 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.73% from the latest reported closing price of $2.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in W&T Offshore. This is an decrease of 91 owner(s) or 37.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTI is 0.00%, an increase of 89.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.47% to 54,768K shares. The put/call ratio of WTI is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Huber Capital Management holds 3,741K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,972K shares , representing a decrease of 32.92%.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,109K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,897K shares , representing a decrease of 25.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTI by 87.10% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,816K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,561K shares , representing an increase of 9.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTI by 2.96% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 2,541K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,033K shares , representing an increase of 20.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTI by 8.96% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,400K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 499K shares , representing an increase of 79.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTI by 19.97% over the last quarter.

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