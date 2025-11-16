Stocks
WTI

W&T Offshore (WTI) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 2.55

November 16, 2025 — 03:10 pm EST

The average one-year price target for W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) has been revised to $2.55 / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of $2.30 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $2.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.81% from the latest reported closing price of $1.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 254 funds or institutions reporting positions in W&T Offshore. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTI is 0.04%, an increase of 13.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.99% to 68,551K shares. WTI / W&T Offshore, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of WTI is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Huber Capital Management holds 4,972K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,393K shares , representing a decrease of 8.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTI by 5.34% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,897K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,936K shares , representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTI by 81.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,006K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CSMIX - Columbia Small Cap Value Fund I holds 2,761K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,268K shares , representing an increase of 17.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTI by 64.02% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,561K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,913K shares , representing an increase of 25.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTI by 30.49% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

Stocks mentioned

WTI

