W&T Offshore (WTI) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 2.55

The average one-year price target for W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) has been revised to $2.55 / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of $2.30 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $2.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.81% from the latest reported closing price of $1.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 254 funds or institutions reporting positions in W&T Offshore. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTI is 0.04%, an increase of 13.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.99% to 68,551K shares. The put/call ratio of WTI is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Huber Capital Management holds 4,972K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,393K shares , representing a decrease of 8.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTI by 5.34% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,897K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,936K shares , representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTI by 81.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,006K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CSMIX - Columbia Small Cap Value Fund I holds 2,761K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,268K shares , representing an increase of 17.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTI by 64.02% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,561K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,913K shares , representing an increase of 25.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTI by 30.49% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.