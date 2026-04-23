WST Stock Jumps on Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat, EPS View Up on HVP Growth

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST delivered adjusted first-quarter 2026 earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13, which moved up 46.9% year over year. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%.

The adjustments include expenses related to the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, among others.

GAAP EPS for the quarter was $1.92, reflecting an improvement of 56.1% from the year-ago figure.

WST’s Q1 Revenues in Detail

West Pharmaceutical registered revenues of $844.9 million in the first quarter, up 21% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%.

Organic net sales, which exclude the impact of acquisitions and/or divestitures, were up 15.3% year over year.

Robust performances by the Proprietary Products and West Vantage (previously known as Contract-Manufactured Products) segments drove the top-line improvement.

Shares of WST were up 18.4% in today’s pre-market trading. The company’s shares have lost 0.3% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s 4.2% decline. However, the S&P 500 Index has risen 4.4% in the same timeframe.



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West Pharmaceutical’s Segment Details

WST operates under two segments: Proprietary Products and West Vantage.

In the quarter under review, Proprietary Products reported worldwide revenues of $694.3 million, up 23.3% year over year on a reported basis. Our estimate for the segment’s revenues was pinned at $631 million.

On an organic basis, revenues were up 17.5% year over year.

The segment’s high-value product (HVP) accounted for 48% of its net sales during the period. Sales of HVP components were up 29.6%, driven by strength in Westar and NovaPure products. HVP Delivery Devices, which represented 15% of total company net sales, increased 29%. The growth was primarily driven by the increased sales of self-injection device platforms and Daikyo Crystal Zenith. Standard Products, 19% of total company net sales, increased 6.7%.

Revenues in the West Vantage segment totaled $150.6 million, up 11.6% year over year on a reported basis. This growth was driven by an increase in sales of self-injection devices for obesity and diabetes. Our estimate for this segment’s first-quarter revenues was pegged at $145 million.

Organically, revenues were up 6.2% year over year.

WST’s Margin Analysis

In the quarter under review, West Pharmaceutical’s gross profit increased 27.8% year over year to $296.4 million. The gross margin expanded 190 basis points (bps) to 35.1%. We had projected a 34.1% gross margin for the first quarter of 2026.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 13.1% year over year to $99.5 million. Research and development expenses decreased 3.1% to $15.8 million.

Adjusted operating profit totaled $181 million, reflecting a 44.8% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s level. The adjusted operating margin expanded 350 bps to 21.4%. We had projected a 17.9% operating margin for the quarter.

West Pharmaceutical’s Financial Position

WST exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $521.4 million compared with $791.3 million as of 2025-end. Total debt at the end of the first quarter was $202.8 million, which remained flat sequentially.

Cumulative net cash provided by continuing operating activities at the end of the first quarter was $89.9 million compared with $129.4 million a year ago.

West Pharmaceutical has a consistent dividend-paying history, with a five-year annualized dividend growth rate of 5.40%.

WST’s Guidance for Q2 & 2026

West Pharmaceutical has issued second-quarter guidance and updated its financial outlook for 2026.

WST expects its second-quarter sales to lie between $830 million and $850 million, implying organic growth of 7-9.6%. The company expects EPS to be in the range of $2.05-$2.12. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter sales and EPS is pegged at $819.2 million and $2.00, respectively.

WST projects full-year revenues to be between $3.295 billion and $3.350 billion (up from its previous guidance of $3.215 billion to $3.275 billion), which assumes a mid-year 2026 close for the sale of SmartDose 3.5ml to AbbVie. Full-year revenues include a 2% benefit based on current foreign exchange rates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $3.25 billion.

For 2026, organic net sales are expected to grow 7-9% from the prior-year level.

For the full year, adjusted EPS is now anticipated to be in the range of $8.40-$8.75 (up from the previous guidance of $7.85-$8.20). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $7.91.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Quote

HVP Momentum & Execution Strength Set the Stage for 2026

West Pharmaceutical exited the first quarter of 2026 with robust results. Solid top-line results, along with improvements in organic revenues, were impressive. Robust performance by the Proprietary Products and West Vantage segments was encouraging. Strength in HVP and upside growth in the Biologics, Pharma and Generics market units during the reported quarter were also promising. Gross margin and adjusted operating margin expansion bode well for the stock. Improving organic revenue trends reinforce confidence in the company’s execution capabilities.

WST reported a strong start to 2026, with revenue and adjusted EPS exceeding expectations. Performance was driven by the HVP Components business, which delivered double-digit growth across both GLP-1 and non-GLP-1 segments. The better-than-expected results were attributed to sustained market demand and effective execution in scaling production capacity, particularly in Europe. Given the strong first-quarter performance and continued business momentum, management has raised its full-year 2026 guidance, signaling confidence in the company’s growth trajectory.

Management’s 2026 sales outlook suggests steady demand fundamentals, favorable currency tailwinds and portfolio optimization initiatives, including the planned SmartDose divestiture.

West Pharmaceutical’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

WST currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, Phibro Animal Health PAHC and Cardinal Health CAH.

Globus Medical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 9.6%. GMED’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed one, with the average surprise being 18.8%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Globus Medical’s shares have gained 8.8% against the industry’s 12.7% decline in the year-to-date period.

Phibro Animal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 21.5%. PAHC’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 20.1%.

Phibro Animal Health stock has climbed 44.2% against the industry’s 17.1% decline in the year-to-date period.

Cardinal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 15%. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 9.3%.

Cardinal Health’s shares have lost 2.6% compared with the industry’s 3.1% decline in the year-to-date period.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.