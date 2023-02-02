WST Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $279.46, changing hands as high as $279.51 per share. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WST's low point in its 52 week range is $206.19 per share, with $424 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $279.61. The WST DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

