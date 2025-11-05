WSP Global Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled C$284.5 million, or C$2.17 per share. This compares with C$203.6 million, or C$1.63 per share, last year.

Excluding items, WSP Global Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$368.8 million or C$2.82 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$2.74 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.5% to C$3.463 billion from C$2.997 billion last year.

WSP Global Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

