WSP Global Inc. Q1 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) revealed earnings for first quarter of C$144.1 million

The company's bottom line came in at C$144.1 million, or C$1.07 per share. This compares with C$144.1 million, or C$1.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, WSP Global Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$297.7 million or C$2.21 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.7% to C$4.550 billion from C$4.388 billion last year.

WSP Global Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$144.1 Mln. vs. C$144.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.07 vs. C$1.10 last year. -Revenue: C$4.550 Bln vs. C$4.388 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: C$ 4.1 B To C$ 4.3 B Full year revenue guidance: C$ 16.0 B To C$ 17.0 B

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