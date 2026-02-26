Markets

WSP Global Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q4

February 26, 2026 — 12:13 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at C$256.3 million, or C$1.95 per share. This compares with C$166.9 million, or C$1.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, WSP Global Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$346.7 million or C$2.65 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.1% to C$4.854 billion from C$4.664 billion last year.

WSP Global Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$256.3 Mln. vs. C$166.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.95 vs. C$1.28 last year. -Revenue: C$4.854 Bln vs. C$4.664 Bln last year.

The Board will pay a dividend of C$0.375 per share on or about April 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2025.

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company anticipates a rise in earnings and revenue.

For fiscal 2026, WSP Global expects adjusted EBITDA of C$3 billion to C$3.18 billion, on net revenue of C$16 billion and C$17 billion.

For fiscal 2025, the company has recorded adjusted EBITDA of C$2.561 billion, with net revenue of C$13.96 billion.

