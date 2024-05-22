WSP Global Announces Progress in 2023 ESG Report

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) has released an update.

WSP Global Inc. has published its 2023 Global ESG Report, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and innovation, and spotlighting its achievements in environmental, social, and governance areas. The company reports significant progress, including a substantial increase in SDG-linked revenues and a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. Furthermore, WSP has been recognized for its sustainable efforts, securing spots on prestigious indexes and strengthening its workforce and leadership from within.

