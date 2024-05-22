News & Insights

Stocks

WSP Global Announces Progress in 2023 ESG Report

May 22, 2024 — 06:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) has released an update.

WSP Global Inc. has published its 2023 Global ESG Report, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and innovation, and spotlighting its achievements in environmental, social, and governance areas. The company reports significant progress, including a substantial increase in SDG-linked revenues and a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. Furthermore, WSP has been recognized for its sustainable efforts, securing spots on prestigious indexes and strengthening its workforce and leadership from within.

For further insights into TSE:WSP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WSPOF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.