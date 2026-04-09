Markets
DIS

WSJ: Walt Disney To Cut Jobs

April 09, 2026 — 02:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Walt Disney Company (DIS) is planning to reduce 1,000 jobs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The lay-off will largely affect roles in the marketing department.

The Walt Disney Company recently appointed Josh D'Amaro as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Robert Iger. Dana Walden, Co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment, assumed the role of President and Chief Creative Officer. Last month, Dana Walden announced the new leadership structure for Disney Entertainment, bringing together the company's streaming, film, and television businesses along with its games and digital entertainment division.

At last close, Walt Disney shares were trading at $99.18, up 3.55%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.