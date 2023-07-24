WSFS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of WSFS Financial Corp (Symbol: WSFS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.58, changing hands as high as $42.81 per share. WSFS Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WSFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WSFS's low point in its 52 week range is $29.5859 per share, with $51.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.51.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.