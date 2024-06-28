WSBC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of WesBanco Inc (Symbol: WSBC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.63, changing hands as high as $28.00 per share. WesBanco Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WSBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WSBC's low point in its 52 week range is $23 per share, with $32.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.87.

