WRBY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Warby Parker Inc (Symbol: WRBY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.66, changing hands as low as $12.43 per share. Warby Parker Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WRBY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WRBY's low point in its 52 week range is $9.50 per share, with $18.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.36.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.