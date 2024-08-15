WRBY Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Warby Parker Inc (Symbol: WRBY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.79, changing hands as high as $14.09 per share. Warby Parker Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WRBY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WRBY's low point in its 52 week range is $9.83 per share, with $17.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.84.

