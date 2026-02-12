WRB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Berkley Corp (Symbol: WRB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $72.05, changing hands as high as $72.53 per share. Berkley Corp shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WRB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WRB's low point in its 52 week range is $59.55 per share, with $78.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.41. The WRB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.