Wrap Technologies Partners With STORM To Expand BolaWrap Training Ecosystem

(RTTNews) - Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP) announced a strategic partnership with STORM Training Group, a Minnesota-based provider of defensive tactics and use-of-force training for law enforcement.

The collaboration integrates STORM's proven arrest and control methods into WrapTactics, Wrap's subscription-based digital learning platform, to complement BolaWrap® deployment with safe follow-up techniques.

The new modules are designed to guide officers through the transition to lawful control after BolaWrap use, combining STORM's nationally recognized system with Wrap's scenario-based delivery to improve retention and build field proficiency. The content is available on-demand, offering flexibility for officers with limited time.

Founded in 2015, STORM has trained officers from more than 250 agencies. Its methods were validated in a peer-reviewed study analyzing over 2,800 force incidents, showing reductions in use of force, taser deployments, subject and officer injuries, and civil liability payouts.

Wrap's COO said the partnership enables timely, effective tactics to be delivered digitally for better recall in the field. STORM's CEO added that the collaboration makes its system accessible to agencies worldwide, supporting safer outcomes for both officers and communities.

The STORM-powered modules will be available as standalone upgrades in WrapTactics, and are also included in WrapReady and WrapPlus bundles, creating a unified ecosystem that combines hardware with continuous training.

WRAP currently trades at $1.65 or 5.2023% lower on the NasdaqCM.

