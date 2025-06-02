Wrap Technologies, Inc. Highlights Legal Implications of Barnes v. Felix Ruling on Pre-Escalation Tactics in Law Enforcement

Wrap Technologies highlights changes in liability standards for law enforcement, promoting its BolaWrap as a pre-escalation solution.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. has released a letter to stockholders from CEO Scot Cohen, highlighting the evolving landscape of law enforcement liability influenced by the recent Supreme Court ruling in Barnes v. Felix. This ruling expands the scope of officer accountability to include actions taken in the pre-escalation period, indicating that officers could be liable for their conduct before force is applied. Cohen emphasizes that Wrap's BolaWrap 150, a non-lethal restraint device, is uniquely suited to enhance officer safety and effectiveness before escalation occurs, thereby potentially reducing legal risks. The letter outlines Wrap's commitment to developing tools and training that align with this new legal standard of "Pre-Escalation" policing, positioning the company for growth in response to changing public safety demands.

Potential Positives

Wrap Technologies positions its product, BolaWrap, as a critical solution for law enforcement amid evolving legal standards and increasing public scrutiny, potentially increasing demand for its use.

The recent Supreme Court ruling in Barnes v. Felix broadens the scope of officer liability, reinforcing the need for pre-escalation tools like the BolaWrap, which can help mitigate legal risks for law enforcement agencies.

The company is set to introduce its "Pre-Escalation" concept, which could establish a new standard in law enforcement practices, further distinguishing Wrap Technologies in the public safety technology market.

Wrap Technologies is prepared for growth with strategic enhancements to its ecosystem of solutions and training programs, indicating a proactive approach to market demands and scalability.

Potential Negatives

The press release acknowledges that the evolving legal landscape could increase litigation risks for law enforcement agencies, which may indirectly affect demand for Wrap's products.



The focus on the challenges officers face in the evolving legal landscape may highlight vulnerabilities in Wrap's position if their solutions do not meet the new regulatory expectations.



Wrap's dependence on the successful adoption of the BolaWrap and other products in a changing law enforcement environment could pose significant financial risks if the demand does not materialize as anticipated.

FAQ

What is the significance of Barnes v. Felix ruling?

The ruling expands officer liability by considering the totality of circumstances, not just use of force incidents.

How does Wrap Technologies' BolaWrap align with new legal standards?

The BolaWrap is designed for pre-escalation tactics, allowing officers to intervene without escalating force levels.

What are key components of Wrap's public safety ecosystem?

Wrap's ecosystem includes BolaWrap, WrapPlus, WrapTactics training, and WrapReady to enhance law enforcement capabilities.

How does Wrap Technologies support law enforcement training?

Wrap offers immersive training simulators and certified programs to prepare officers for modern challenges effectively.

What advantages does the BolaWrap provide over traditional methods?

The BolaWrap reduces injury risks during compliance interventions without inflicting pain compared to traditional force options.

Barnes v. Felix







expands window of liability to include the totality of circumstances—renewing focus on officer’s actions during the pre-escalation period.







MIAMI, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc, (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or, the “Company”), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, today issues a letter to stockholders from Founder and CEO, Scot Cohen.







Chairman and CEO Letter to Stockholders







Fellow Stockholders,





Law-enforcement tools, technologies, and tactics are under constant scrutiny—not just for their effectiveness, but for how they’re viewed by the public we serve. As public perception and the legal landscape evolves, law enforcement officers and leaders are challenged to keep up, balancing their constitutional oath to protect and the reality of operational readiness against growing public expectations. As a result, law enforcement landscape of liability is evolving rapidly, shaped by new legal rulings, heightened public expectations, and new technologies.





Wrap’s BolaWrap was designed to fill the critical gap between verbal commands and use-of-force options (e.g. guns, tasers, pepper spray, baton)—a space where too many incidents often escalate quickly. After hundreds of conversations with law enforcement leaders and thousands of hours of body worn camera reviews, we believe one thing is clear: in agencies that have fully integrated the BolaWrap 150 with proper training and policy, it has become the most-used tool on the belt. We believe it reliably and predictably shines and excels where liability is highest and safer alternatives are most needed.







Supreme Court Ruling: The Case for Pre-Escalation







The recent Supreme Court decision in



Barnes v. Felix



will likely have a seismic shift in how use-of-force incidents will be evaluated under federal civil rights law moving forward, which has the potential to change the way officers approach a scene. By expanding the analysis and calculus of the courts to include a new “totality of the circumstances” test, the decision broadens the scope of officer accountability beyond just the moment force is applied.





This shift affirms what Wrap has believed since day one: that the best way to improve public safety, reduce liability, and drive better outcomes is to prevent escalation before it begins.





In this new legal landscape, officers may be found liable not for how they used force, but for their actions in the pre-escalation period. Departments that lack pre-escalation tools, training, or tactics may face increased litigation risk, consent decrees, and community backlash. This may be especially true in cases where force is used against individuals experiencing mental or behavioral health crises. In its opinion, the Supreme Court acknowledged the growing legal and societal expectation that officers must exhaust de-escalation tactics before resorting to potentially lethal force. This ruling doesn’t merely challenge historical doctrine—it potentially redefines it.







Aligning BolaWrap in a Post







Barnes







World







We believe BolaWrap is uniquely positioned to meet this moment because we are one of the only non-lethal, non-pain-based-compliance device that can be rapidly deployed at the earliest stages of subject non-compliance —defining a new standard in “Pre-Escalation” policing. We believe the BolaWrap 150 offers officers a safer, more consistent, and constitutionally sound primary plan, especially as courts now evaluate individual officer liability based on the totality of circumstances.





Building upon our product differentiation, we’ve filed federal trademark applications for two key public safety concepts: “Pre-Escalation” and the “WrapWindow.”







Pre-Escalation represents a newly defined phase in the use-of-force continuum—marking the period of time and opportunity for officers to act before a subject can escalate the event to greater conflict and risk.







Pre-Escalation represents a newly defined phase in the use-of-force continuum—marking the period of time and opportunity for officers to act before a subject can escalate the event to greater conflict and risk.



The WrapWindow exists within the Pre-Escalation Period and defines a narrow but crucial time frame where an officer has the legal constitutional authority to place a subject into handcuffs and when verbal commands and presence are not effective. It’s in this WrapWindow of pre-escalation opportunity that we believe our flagship device, the BolaWrap 150, excels and has the opportunity to deliver a non-pain-based intervention at the most effective time with the least amount of risk to the officer or subject.











While the BolaWrap™ 150 can be successfully deployed during other phases of a critical incident, included in conjunction with backup and lethal cover, its most effective use case is within the WrapWindow of the Pre-Escalation Period.





These core principles form the foundation for the next generation of policing—defining and setting a new standard that aligns with the Supreme Court’s decision and the goal of law enforcement today. We intend to lay a roadmap of tools, technology, and tactical training within a public safety ecosystem to adopt and operationalize “Pre-Escalation” as the new standard in use-of-force decision-making.







Ready for Widespread Adoption







We are ready, with people and programs to meet the demand and accelerate our growth both domestically and abroad. Make no mistake, Wrap is entering a defining era. Defining “Pre-Escalation” and the “WrapWindow,” paired with our new ecosystem of solutions—WrapPlus, WrapTactics training, and WrapReady—we are positioned to scale. Delivering and defining exactly what today’s law enforcement environment demands: proactive, adaptive, and predictable tools. By aligning with the evolving legal liability landscape and expanding access through flexible pricing and agile deployment, we’re not just adapting to the future—we’re leading it. Existing BolaWrap programs will have priority access to this enhanced level of support which we believe will drive deployments to solidify its place as the most actively utilized tool in public safety.





To our employees, partners, investors, and the officers who serve with courage and integrity: thank you for being part of the fastest-growing movement in public safety.





Sincerely,





Scot Cohen





Founder, Chairman and CEO, WRAP Technologies, Inc.







About Wrap Technologies, Inc.







Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in public safety solutions, bringing together cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.







Wrap’s BolaWrap® solution is a safer way to gain compliance—without pain.







This innovative, patented device deploys light, sound, and a Kevlar® tether to safely restrain individuals from a distance, giving officers critical time and space to manage non-compliant situations before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap 150 does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate—instead, it helps officers operate lower on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap’s commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.







Wrap Reality™ VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.







As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, Wrap Reality™ equips officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high stakes encounters effectively, leading to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.







Wrap Intrensic is an advanced body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.







Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, Intrensic seamlessly captures, stores, and manages digital evidence, ensuring integrity and full chain-of-custody compliance. With automated workflows, secure cloud storage, and intuitive case management tools, it streamlines operations, reduces administrative burden, and enhances courtroom credibility.







Trademark Information







Wrap, the Wrap logo, BolaWrap®, Wrap Reality™ and Wrap Training Academy are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and abroad. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.







Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements







Safe Harbor Statement This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should”, “believe”, “target”, “project”, “goals”, “estimate”, “potential”, “predict”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the expected benefits of the acquisition of W1 Global, LLC, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market’s listing standards; the Company’s ability to successfully implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company’s ability to manufacture and produce products for its customers; the Company’s ability to develop sales for its products; the market acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company’s product solutions; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics; the impact resulting from geopolitical conflicts and any resulting sanctions; the ability to obtain export licenses for counties outside of the United States; the ability to obtain patents and defend intellectual property against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company’s ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.





Investor Relations Contact:





(800) 583-2652







ir@wrap.com





