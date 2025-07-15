Wrangler Partners With Genesco To Launch Footwear Line

(RTTNews) - Wrangler, the denim and lifestyle brand, Tuesday announced that it has signed a multiyear licensing agreement with Genesco (GCO) to design, source, and market men's, women's, and children's footwear under the Wrangler name.

The collaboration aims to expand Wrangler's presence beyond apparel, reinforcing its position as a cross-category lifestyle brand, while leveraging Genesco's expertise in branded footwear.

The upcoming collection, set to debut in Fall 2026, will feature classic Wrangler-inspired designs alongside trend-driven styles, combining rugged authenticity with comfort and innovation.

GCO is currently trading at $22.85, down $0.32 or 1.38 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.