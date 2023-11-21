WPP: FGS Global Acquires Longview

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - WPP's FGS Global has acquired the leading Canadian communications and public affairs advisory firm Longview Communications and Public Affairs, or Longview. Longview will operate as FGS Longview in Canada. Longview serves clients from seven locations across Canada.

FGS Global is a global strategic communications consultancy. The firm is backed by WPP Plc and KKR & Co. Inc. WPP said the acquisition will enhance FGS Global's ability to help clients succeed in Canada and around the world, strengthening its position as the global leader in strategic advisory, communications and public affairs.

