WPP Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of WPP plc (Symbol: WPP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.99, changing hands as low as $48.90 per share. WPP plc shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WPP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WPP's low point in its 52 week range is $41.13 per share, with $64.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.02.

