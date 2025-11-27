WPM Expands Long-Term Reserves With Closing of Hemlo Mine Financing

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. WPM announced that it has closed the previously inked deal to provide financing to Carcetti Capital Corporation for its planned acquisition of the Hemlo Mine from Barrick Mining Corporation B. This move will add production and cash flow to WPM.

Details of the WPM Deal With Carcetti Capital

Carcetti has changed its name to Hemlo Mining Corp., as planned, post the completion of the deal with Barrick Mining. WPM has paid Hemlo Mine $300 million in upfront cash consideration for its deal with Barrick Mining, out of a total original commitment of up to $400 million.

The addition of Hemlo will add immediate, accretive gold ounces to Wheaton Precious Metals’ portfolio. The mine is in a politically stable jurisdiction, driven by a long history of production and a capable operating team. It is estimated to increase Wheaton Precious Metals’ total proven and probable mineral gold reserves by 0.19 million ounces, diversifying and strengthening its reserve base.

Under the terms of the deal, Wheaton Precious Metals will buy 10.13% of the payable gold until Hemlo delivers 135,750 ounces (the First Dropdown Threshold). Under the Second Dropdown Threshold, WPM will acquire 6.75% payable gold until an additional 117,998 ounces are delivered. After this condition is met, WPM will continue with 4.50% of the payable gold for the remaining life of the mine.

The Hemlo Mine is projected to operate for 14 years, with considerable brownfield exploration opportunities near the existing underground infrastructure. Attributable gold stream production is expected to be around 15,000 ounces per year, on average, during the first 10 full years of operations, and more than 13,000 ounces per year during the entire mine life.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals have gained 74.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 18.5% growth.

WPM’ Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Some other top-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are OR Royalties Inc. OR and Newmont Corporation NEM. OR and NEM also sport a Zacks Rank #1 each, at present.

The consensus estimate for OR Royalties’ 2025 earnings is pegged at 82 cents per share. The estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 57.7%. OR Royalties’ shares have surged 78.4% in a year.

The consensus estimate for Newmont’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $5.96 per share. The estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 71.3%. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.6%. Newmont’ shares have surged 109% in a year.

