WPD Pharmaceuticals Announces Share Consolidation

WPD Pharmaceuticals (TSE:WBIO) has released an update.
WPD Pharmaceuticals is set to consolidate its common shares, converting every 25 pre-Consolidation shares into one post-Consolidation share. This move, approved by shareholders, aims to make the company’s securities more appealing to investors. The company hopes the consolidation will enhance investment flexibility and attractiveness.
