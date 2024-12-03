News & Insights

WPD Pharmaceuticals Announces Share Consolidation

December 03, 2024 — 09:32 pm EST

WPD Pharmaceuticals (TSE:WBIO) has released an update.

WPD Pharmaceuticals is set to consolidate its common shares, converting every 25 pre-Consolidation shares into one post-Consolidation share. This move, approved by shareholders, aims to make the company’s securities more appealing to investors. The company hopes the consolidation will enhance investment flexibility and attractiveness.

