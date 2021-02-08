WPC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $67.36, changing hands as low as $67.27 per share. W.P. Carey Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WPC's low point in its 52 week range is $38.62 per share, with $88.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.62.

