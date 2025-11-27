W.P. Carey (WPC) Up 1.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for W.P. Carey (WPC). Shares have added about 1.7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is W.P. Carey due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

W.P. Carey's Q3 FFO Surpasses Estimates, Revenues Grow Y/Y

W.P. Carey reported a third-quarter 2025 adjusted FFO (AFFO) per share of $1.25, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23. The figure improved 5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Results reflected higher revenues, aided by strong investment activity and rent escalations. WPC raised its full-year 2025 AFFO per share guidance.

Quarterly revenues of $429 million outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $422.2 million. Moreover, revenues increased 8.7% year over year.

Quarter in Detail

In the third quarter, lease revenues increased 11.4% year over year to $372.1 million. The growth in lease revenues was aided by net investment activity and rent escalations.

Income from finance leases and loans receivable increased significantly year over year, mainly due to the net investment activity.

Operating property revenues decreased 28.3% year over year due to the sale of several self-storage operating properties in the second and third quarters of 2025. The conversion of certain self-storage operating properties to net leases in the third quarter of 2024 and during the first nine months of 2025 also led to the dip.

The total investment value for the quarter stood at $656.4 million. As of Oct. 28, 2025, the company has five capital investments and commitments to the tune of $67.1 million, scheduled to be completed in 2025. As of the same date, it had six capital investments and commitments totaling $181 million to be completed by the first quarter of 2027.

In the third quarter, the company sold 29 properties for gross sale proceeds of $495.2 million.

As of Sept. 30, 2025, the contractual same-store rent grew 2.4% year over year on a constant-currency basis.

Balance Sheet Position

As of Sept. 30, 2025, the company had a total liquidity of $2.1 billion, including around $1.6 billion of available capacity under its senior unsecured credit facility, $249 million of cash and cash equivalents and $64.1 million of cash held at qualified intermediaries.

2025 Outlook

WPC has raised and narrowed its guidance for 2025 AFFO per share due to higher expected investment volume and a lower estimate of potential rent loss from tenant credit events.

For 2025, W.P. Carey expects its AFFO to be between $4.93 and $4.99 per share, up from the earlier guide range of $4.87-$4.95.

The REIT expects an investment volume between $1.8 and $2.1 billion and a disposition volume between $1.3 billion and $1.5 billion for 2025.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Estimates review followed a upward path over the past two months.

VGM Scores

At this time, W.P. Carey has a subpar Growth Score of D, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

W.P. Carey has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

W.P. Carey belongs to the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Another stock from the same industry, Healthpeak (DOC), has gained 3.6% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended September 2025.

Healthpeak reported revenues of $705.87 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +0.8%. EPS of -$0.17 for the same period compares with $0.45 a year ago.

Healthpeak is expected to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -2.2%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -1.3%.

Healthpeak has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

