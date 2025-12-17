Worthington Steel, Inc. Q2 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Worthington Steel, Inc. (WS) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $18.8 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $12.8 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Worthington Steel, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $19.4 million or $0.38 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.0% to $871.9 million from $739.0 million last year.

Worthington Steel, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $18.8 Mln. vs. $12.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.37 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue: $871.9 Mln vs. $739.0 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.