Worthington Industries (WOR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WOR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.78, changing hands as low as $49.15 per share. Worthington Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WOR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WOR's low point in its 52 week range is $38.01 per share, with $62.825 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.67.
