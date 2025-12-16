Worthington Enterprises Posts Q2 Sales Growth

Markets
(RTTNews) - Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (WOR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 results for the period ended November 30, 2025.

The company reported a net income of $27 million or $0.55 per share, a slight decrease from $28 million or $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year.

The adjusted net income increased 7 percent to $32.5 million or $0.65 per share, an increase from $30.2 million or $0.60 per share last year. Adjusted EBITDA grew 8 percent to $60.5 million.

Net sales rose 19 percent to $327.5 million from $274.0 million in the same quarter last year, driven by higher volumes in the Building Products segment, including contributions from Elgen Manufacturing, which was acquired in June 2025.

Operating income increased to $12.3 million, reflecting improved volumes in Building Products, compared with $3.5 million in the prior-year quarter.

WOR closed Tuesday at $56.29, down 2.51%, and traded after hours at $51.49, down 8.53% on the NYSE.

