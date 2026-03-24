Worthington Enterprises Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - Worthington Enterprises Inc. (WOR) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $45.463 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $39.663 million, or $0.79 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Worthington Enterprises Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $48.526 million or $0.98 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.4% to $378.677 million from $304.524 million last year.

Worthington Enterprises Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $45.463 Mln. vs. $39.663 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.92 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue: $378.677 Mln vs. $304.524 Mln last year.

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