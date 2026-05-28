Is the Worst Over for The Trade Desk?

Key Points

Its biggest challenge is to prove the open internet model still works.

The Trade Desk’s latest results show stability, but not full recovery.

Investors want proof it can keep growing in a competitive environment.

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For years, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) looked like one of the safest growth stories in digital advertising.

The company consistently beat expectations, expanded margins, and maintained customer retention above 95%. Investors rewarded that consistency with a premium valuation, betting that the shift toward connected TV and programmatic advertising would continue driving strong growth for years.

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Then the sentiment changed. Over the past year, investors started questioning whether The Trade Desk could maintain its position in a much tougher advertising landscape as the company's growth slowed.

While the business itself didn't collapse -- it's still profitable and growing -- the perception around the business did. And for high-growth stocks, that shift can matter just as much as the underlying fundamentals.

What went wrong, and why does it matter?

The biggest issue facing The Trade Desk isn't a single weak quarterly earnings report. It's that investors no longer see the company as untouchable. For years, The Trade Desk benefited from a powerful narrative: advertisers would increasingly move budgets toward the open internet, and independent platforms would become more valuable as digital advertising grew more fragmented.

That thesis worked for many years, but is now facing real pressure.

The biggest reason is that companies like Amazon, Alphabet's Google, and Meta Platforms offer advertisers something extremely attractive: simplicity. They combine user data, ad inventory, measurement, and optimization tools inside one ecosystem, making it extremely easy for advertisers to run and measure their advertising campaigns.

The open internet works differently. Advertisers gain more flexibility and reach, but they also face more complexity. Campaigns run across many publishers, streaming services, and retail media platforms instead of one centralized system. That complexity creates friction, which may prevent the long-term development of the open internet.

And then there's the debate over whether artificial intelligence (AI) will further strengthen the advantages of closed ecosystems, or make the open internet easier to navigate and optimize for companies like The Trade Desk. Unfortunately, there is no clear sign of the latter so far.

What do the latest results suggest for The Trade Desk?

With much uncertainty ahead, investors lean on the latest quarterly results for clues about The Trade Desk's progress in handling recent challenges.

In Q1 2026, revenue grew 12% year over year to $689 million, slightly above management's guidance of at least $678 million. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) reached $206 million, down slightly from $208 million a year ago. Customer retention also remained above 95%.

On one level, those numbers show advertisers are still relying heavily on the platform despite the growing competitive concerns. At the same time, the growth slowdown is difficult to ignore. A year earlier, The Trade Desk grew revenue 25% year over year. That deceleration changes how investors value the business, especially after years of near-flawless execution.

Overall, the latest results don't point to collapse. But they also don't fully support the idea that the company has already regained momentum.

What must The Trade Desk do from here on?

The company's priorities look relatively clear. First, The Trade Desk must prove that Kokai, its AI platform, consistently improves advertiser performance. AI is quickly becoming central to digital advertising, and advertisers will increasingly direct budgets toward platforms that deliver the best measurable results.

Second, the company needs to maintain strong access to premium connected TV inventory. Streaming remains one of the largest advertising opportunities, but competition for premium inventory continues to intensify as larger platforms expand their ecosystems.

Finally, management needs to restore confidence through consistency of execution. The company now needs to prove, quarter after quarter, that it can continue to grow despite stronger competition and slower industry conditions.

What does it mean for investors?

The worst may not be over yet for The Trade Desk. The company still operates in a growing market, retains advertisers at very high rates, and continues to invest heavily in AI and connected TV. Those strengths matter.

But the slowdown in growth is real, and recent guidance -- that revenue growth could slow further to just 8% in the next quarter -- suggests the business could face more pressure before growth stabilizes.

That means investors probably shouldn't expect a quick return to the company's old narrative of near-flawless execution and high growth.

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Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Meta Platforms, and The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.