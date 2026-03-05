Worley Awarded Engineering Services Framework Agreement By Tengizchevroil

(RTTNews) - Worley Ltd. (WOR.AX, WYGPY), an engineering services company, on Thursday announced that it has been awarded a services framework agreement by Tengizchevroil LLP to provide engineering and project support services across the company's operational assets in Kazakhstan.

The framework agreement commenced in February 2026.

Under the agreement, the company will deliver services including engineering across all project phases, project and construction support, and specialized digital and systems services.

Worley is currently trading 2.89% higher at AUD 11.03 on the Australian Securities Exchange.

