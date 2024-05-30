World’s Largest Bitcoin Conference Launches CLE Program in Nashville

BTC Media, LLC, the organization behind the world’s largest Bitcoin conference, recently announced the introduction of a Continuing Legal Education (CLE) program as part of its Bitcoin 2024 conference. The CLE program is set to take place on July 24 at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

As the legal implications of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies can be very complex, this CLE program aims to provide essential education for professionals navigating the intricate landscape of digital asset regulations and their practical applications. The program is designed to address the expanding convergence of Bitcoin with legal disciplines, highlighting the need for clear regulations and detailing the impact of digital assets across various legal scenarios, including investment custody arrangements, mining, Money Transmitter Licensing (MTLs), mergers and acquisitions, and bankruptcy resolutions.

"So much has changed and so much precedent has been set over the past few years as it relates to Bitcoin, crypto, and the legal field. An entire industry has grown up around Bitcoin, and there is so much to learn," said Head of Events at BTC Inc, Brandon Green. "We’re bringing together top lawyers and counsel from around the industry to teach both basic and advanced concepts related to bitcoin, regulations, and mining. This is the best place for lawyers to come meet the top people in the industry, earn their CLE credits, and learn about Bitcoin. Don’t miss out!"

Key highlights of the program include:

Bitcoin: Technology & Regulation Explained — A comprehensive analysis of Bitcoin’s foundational technology and regulatory framework.

— A comprehensive analysis of Bitcoin’s foundational technology and regulatory framework. Bitcoin and the Bill of Rights — An exploration of how Bitcoin intersects with fundamental rights such as privacy and freedom of expression.

— An exploration of how Bitcoin intersects with fundamental rights such as privacy and freedom of expression. Investing Structures & Custody: Legal Insights — Insightful discussions on the intricacies of financial structures like Bitcoin ETFs, IRAs, and custody arrangements.

The Bitcoin 2024 CLE program, approved for 7.25 hours of accreditation in Tennessee, is tailored not only for attorneys but also for startup founders, corporate legal teams, policymakers, and compliance professionals. It provides a platform to enhance understanding and engage in high-level networking, making it an event to meet potential clients, network with top law firms, and connect with a global community of legal experts and thought leaders.

Participants interested in expanding their legal acumen and professional networks are encouraged by the conference to register on the Bitcoin 2024 CLE Program website here.

The Bitcoin Conference is also renowned for hosting top-tier international Bitcoin events like Bitcoin Asia, Bitcoin Amsterdam, and Bitcoin MENA, and continues to be the premier destination for thought leadership and innovation in the Bitcoin space.

