Markets

Worldline To Support PSA In Upgrading To Next-generation Payments Platform

January 13, 2026 — 04:32 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Worldline (WLN.PA) strengthened its partnership with PSA Payment Services Austria. PSA is a transaction service provider. Worldline will support PSA in upgrading to a next-generation payments platform.

Madalena Cascais Tomé, Chief Processing & Financial Institutions Officer at Worldline, said: "We are proud that PSA has chosen Worldline as its trusted partner of choice. We sincerely thank the PSA team for their confidence and trust, and we are fully committed to supporting their future strategy with best-in-class solutions, continuous innovation, and deep payments expertise."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WRDLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.