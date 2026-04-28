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Worldline Reports Q1 Revenue Down

April 28, 2026 — 04:02 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Worldline SA (WRDLY) on Tuesday, reported its first-quarter revenue for 2026 at EUR 831 million, down 0.5 percent compared to last year. In reported figures, group revenue hit EUR 924 million, showing a 1.5 percent decrease.

Merchant Services brought in EUR 652 million, up 1.6 percent from the previous year. On the other hand, Financial Services saw a drop in revenue, down 7.4 percent to EUR 179 million.

Overall, net revenue reached EUR 646 million in the first quarter 2026, which is down from EUR 664 million a year earlier, reflecting a 2.7 percent decline.

WRDLY is currently trading at $0.15 down $0.03 or 17.39 percent on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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