Markets

Worldline FY25 Normalized Net Income Group Share Declines

February 26, 2026 — 01:28 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Worldline (WLN.PA) reported fiscal 2025 net loss Group share from continued operations of 5.2 billion euros compared to a loss of 297 million euros, prior year. Net result included 4.7 billion euros of impairments of goodwill. Normalized net income Group share was 175 million euros, down 52.3% from last year. Pre IFRS-5 adjusted EBITDA was 841 million euros. Published adjusted EBITDA was 737 million euros, down 23.8%.

Fiscal 2025 Group revenue was 4.5 billion euros, down 2.4% organically from last year. Published revenue was 4.0 billion euros, a decline of 2.7%. Net Net Revenue was 3.08 billion euros, down 5.2%.

The company said its outlook for 2026, under IFRS 5 and excluding the contribution of all divestments, as assets held for sale, is: low single digit organic revenue growth; and adjusted EBITDA of around 630 million to 650 million euros.

The company has implemented a streamlined operating model, focused on the execution of its European strategy. As a result of the contemplated pruning, Worldline's headcount is expected to decline by around 30%.

At last close, Worldline shares were trading at 1.44 euros, up 1.44%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WRDLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.