Worldline FY25 Normalized Net Income Group Share Declines

(RTTNews) - Worldline (WLN.PA) reported fiscal 2025 net loss Group share from continued operations of 5.2 billion euros compared to a loss of 297 million euros, prior year. Net result included 4.7 billion euros of impairments of goodwill. Normalized net income Group share was 175 million euros, down 52.3% from last year. Pre IFRS-5 adjusted EBITDA was 841 million euros. Published adjusted EBITDA was 737 million euros, down 23.8%.

Fiscal 2025 Group revenue was 4.5 billion euros, down 2.4% organically from last year. Published revenue was 4.0 billion euros, a decline of 2.7%. Net Net Revenue was 3.08 billion euros, down 5.2%.

The company said its outlook for 2026, under IFRS 5 and excluding the contribution of all divestments, as assets held for sale, is: low single digit organic revenue growth; and adjusted EBITDA of around 630 million to 650 million euros.

The company has implemented a streamlined operating model, focused on the execution of its European strategy. As a result of the contemplated pruning, Worldline's headcount is expected to decline by around 30%.

At last close, Worldline shares were trading at 1.44 euros, up 1.44%.

