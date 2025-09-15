Worldline Appoints Srikanth Seshadri As CFO

(RTTNews) - Worldline (WLN.PA) announced that it appointed Srikanth Seshadri as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Committee member, effective on 8 September 2025. He replaces Gregory Lambertie who has decided to leave Worldline to pursue other opportunities.

Srikanth Seshadri brings deep global finance expertise to Worldline. With a robust foundation in financial control, corporate finance, and strategic funding, his career spans high-impact roles across international markets. Srikanth's early experience in Audit & Risk consulting at Arthur Andersen, combined with his leadership tenure at Alstom in complex global environments, equips him to drive meaningful change and financial agility at Worldline.

