Key Points Adjusted earnings per share exceeded expectations, reaching $0.59 compared to the analyst estimate of $0.48 for Q2 2025.

GAAP revenue fell short of expectations, dropping 18% in Q2 2025 compared to Q2 2024, to $9.04 billion.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC), a global fuel and energy supply logistics provider to the aviation, land, and marine sectors, released its Q2 2025 results on July 31, 2025. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.59, comfortably beating the analyst forecast of $0.48. However, GAAP revenue came in at $9.04 billion, missing expectations of $9.32 billion. Revenue dropped 18% compared to Q2 2024. The quarter was shaped by significant one-off items, including $405 million in impairment and restructuring charges. These actions reflected a strategic overhaul, particularly in the Land segment. While Aviation produced strong results, the company’s headline revenue contraction (GAAP revenue of $9,043 million) and considerable charges underscore ongoing operational and portfolio transition challenges.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.59 $0.48 $0.48 23 % Revenue (GAAP) $9.04 billion $9.32 billion $10.97 billion (18 %) Gross Profit $232 million $245 million -5 % Adjusted EBITDA $87 million $81 million 7 % Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $13 million $53 million (-75 %)

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) delivers fuel and energy solutions to commercial customers worldwide, focusing on the aviation, land transportation, and marine shipping industries. It sources, supplies, and manages logistics for both conventional fossil fuels and a growing range of sustainable products, such as renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel.

The company’s recent strategy emphasizes portfolio reshaping and operational efficiency. It is expanding into renewable energy, optimizing global supply chains, and increasing focus on its core markets by exiting underperforming business lines. Key factors for success include cost control, regulatory compliance, and competitive service offerings, along with strengthening its capabilities for the energy transition.

Quarter Highlights: Financials and Segment Performance

The period was marked by a split between standout results in Aviation and ongoing challenges in Land and Marine. Management reported that while Aviation gross profit rose 8% year over year and volumes grew 1.7%, Land and Marine segments both saw double-digit drops in gross profit and single-digit drops in volume. The Land segment especially reflected the impact of recent asset sales, including the divestment of the UK Land business, which closed in April. This transaction resulted in an $82 million pre-tax loss, including $55 million in foreign currency translation losses.

The company reported over $430 million in impairment and restructuring costs for the first half of 2025. Most of this, around $367 million, was a non-cash impairment tied to goodwill in the Land segment. The Marine segment recorded a $32 million impairment related to an underperforming physical inventory site. The Land segment’s exit from legacy markets and ongoing portfolio cleanup drove its gross profit down 17%, while Marine faced a 26% drop, affected by a one-time tax settlement and weak sector demand.

Cost management measures were evident, with adjusted operating expenses falling 10% from the prior year to $173 million, even as headline operating expenses rose because of the impairment charges. The company recognized $6 million in restructuring charges tied to a global finance and accounting transformation initiative. Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) fell sharply to $28 million, and free cash flow declined to $13.3 million, down 75% compared to Q2 2024, reflecting the effects of reduced net income and higher transition charges.

On the positive side, the Aviation segment continued to benefit from strong general and business aviation activities and solid performance at operated European airports. Adoption of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable products is increasing. Marine segment results remained under pressure from an unfavorable tax settlement and weaker performance in key markets.

Shareholder returns included $35 million in share repurchases. The board declared an 18% increase in the quarterly dividend, indicating management’s focus on returning capital to shareholders despite the challenging quarter.

Understanding World Kinect's Business Model and Priorities

The company’s business model relies on sourcing large volumes of fuel for resale, leveraging efficient logistics, and managing supply chain risks. For Aviation, products include traditional jet fuel and sustainable aviation fuel. In the Land segment, the focus is on gasoline, diesel, and lower-carbon alternatives. Marine serves global shipping with conventional and renewable fuels. Success is tied to volume handled, profit per unit, and operational discipline.

Recently, World Kinect has prioritized operational efficiency and realigned its portfolio to concentrate on higher-margin and more resilient segments. It exited certain non-U.S. markets, particularly in Land, to focus on North America, and launched restructuring aimed at streamlining finance and accounting as well as reducing headcount. The company also emphasized compliance with tightening environmental rules and the ability to offer renewable fuel solutions as key competitive differentiators.

Events Driving the Quarter's Performance

The quarter’s most significant developments centered on the sale of the UK Land fuels operation and the associated impairments. The UK business, which had struggled due to reliance on weather-dependent heating oil sales and high capital requirements, was sold in April. The transaction contributed directly to the sharp drop in Land segment volume and profit. Management stated the divestiture of the U.K. land business, completed in April 2025, immediately improved Land operating margin and reduced ongoing capital expenditure requirements.

Marine segment results were negatively affected by a $32 million impairment of an underperforming inventory location and a one-time tax settlement. Volume in Marine dropped 7% compared to Q2 2024, continuing the segment’s prolonged weakness amidst global shipping volatility. Land segment volume fell 7% compared to Q2 2024, with profit hit by the UK exit, lower North American demand, and ongoing transition costs. Segment revenues reflected these changes, with Land revenue dropping 26.4% and Marine down 17.8% compared to Q2 2024.

Impairments in the Land segment, reaching $367 million (of which $359 million was goodwill), reflect recent underperformance and a strategic move to concentrate on core, higher-return markets. Restructuring costs of $6 million aimed to drive future efficiency, particularly in back-office and finance. These measures, while painful in the short term, are part of the company’s shift toward a leaner, more focused business.

On a positive note, performance in Aviation underscored operational strengths. The segment benefited from increased profit contribution from operated airport locations in Europe and higher profitability in general aviation. Division gross profit increased and volumes were slightly higher, even as group-wide revenue fell short. Aviation’s stability was supported by the company’s ownership of assets in Europe.

World Kinect’s board raised the quarterly dividend by 18%, reflecting a continued commitment to shareholder returns. In addition to the buybacks, these actions signal management’s confidence in the business’s future cash generation potential after the current restructuring and divestiture wave.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Investor Focus Areas

The company indicated that benefits from restructuring and asset sales should improve adjusted margins and streamline the operating model, but it stopped short of upgrading margin or profit targets for the year.

The company signaled that margin improvement and greater efficiency are expected as it continues to reshape its portfolio, but the timing and pace of benefits remain uncertain. Major one-off costs and lower cash generation this period illustrate risks associated with turnaround and transformation efforts. The quarterly dividend was raised 18%.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,036%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.