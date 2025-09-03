World Kinect Unit Agrees With Universal Weather And Aviation To Acquire Trip Support Services

(RTTNews) - World Kinect Corporation (WKC) said a subsidiary of the company has signed a definitive agreement with Universal Weather and Aviation to acquire their Trip Support Services division. The total purchase price is approximately $220 million, consisting of $160 million of cash payable at closing and $60 million payable over four years.

World Kinect expects the transaction to be approximately 7% accretive to adjusted earnings per share in the first year after closing, with further accretion expected over time as synergies are realized. The company expects to achieve approximately $15 million in annual net cost synergies by the end of the second year after closing.

