World Kinect Corporation Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for World Kinect Corporation (WKC):

Earnings: -$279.7 million in Q4 vs. -$101.8 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$5.11 in Q4 vs. -$1.77 in the same period last year. Excluding items, World Kinect Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $16.6 million or $0.30 per share for the period.

Revenue: $9.03 million in Q4 vs. $9.76 million in the same period last year.

