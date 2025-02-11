Worksport Ltd. Announces Revolutionary AetherLux™ Heat Pump System with ZeroFrost™ Technology for Unmatched Energy Efficiency in Extreme Temperatures

Terravis Energy launched the AetherLux heat pump, operating efficiently from -57°F to 131°F, eliminating defrost cycles.

Quiver AI Summary

Worksport Ltd. has announced a significant advancement in heating technology with the introduction of the AetherLux™ heat pump system through its subsidiary, Terravis Energy. This innovative system operates efficiently across a broad temperature range of -57°F to +131°F, utilizing the proprietary ZeroFrost™ technology to eliminate traditional defrost cycles, a common inefficiency in conventional heat pumps. The AetherLux line is designed to reduce energy consumption and costs, while also enhancing the longevity of the product. It features high efficiency ratings and is compliant with environmental regulations. The system is expected to significantly impact the global heat pump market, projected to exceed $148 billion by 2030. Worksport's CEO expressed excitement over the potential of this breakthrough technology, which promises to improve heating and cooling solutions in various climates.

Potential Positives

Worksport's AetherLux™ heat pump system has achieved significant technological advancements, set to redefine performance standards in a growing global heat pump market projected to exceed $148 billion by 2030.

The system's proprietary ZeroFrost™ technology eliminates the need for defrost cycles, significantly enhancing energy efficiency and extending the product's operational lifespan.

The heat pump operates effectively in extreme temperatures, from -57°F to +131°F, positioning Worksport as a leader in climate adaptability among competitors.

The AetherLux system is compliant with the 2025 Clean Air Act regulations, aligning with evolving environmental standards and promoting a clean-energy agenda.

Potential Negatives

Dependence on unproven technology: The AetherLux™ heat pump system, while innovative, relies on recently developed technology (ZeroFrost™) that has not been widely tested in the market, raising concerns about its performance in real-world scenarios.

Market acceptance risks: The company acknowledges potential challenges in consumer acceptance of new products, which could impact overall sales and revenue.

Forward-looking statements caution: The press release includes multiple forward-looking statements, indicating uncertainty about the company's future performance and potential risks associated with competition and supply chain issues.

FAQ

What is the AetherLux™ heat pump system?

The AetherLux™ heat pump system is an innovative product by Terravis Energy designed for efficient heating and cooling without defrost cycles.

What temperatures can the AetherLux™ heat pump operate in?

The AetherLux™ heat pump operates efficiently in extreme temperatures ranging from -57°F to +131°F.

How does ZeroFrost™ technology improve heat pump efficiency?

ZeroFrost™ technology eliminates defrost cycles, preventing ice buildup and thermal stress, thus enhancing overall efficiency and lifespan.

What can customers expect from the AetherLux™ Pro model?

The AetherLux™ Pro model provides superior performance with ZeroFrost™ technology, ensuring reliable heating in harsh winter conditions.

How does the AetherLux™ system align with environmental regulations?

The AetherLux™ system uses R32 refrigerant compliant with 2025 Clean Air Act regulations, enhancing its eco-friendly features.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$WKSP Insider Trading Activity

$WKSP insiders have traded $WKSP stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WKSP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN F. ROSSI (CEO and President) purchased 33,333 shares for an estimated $24,999

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WKSP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $WKSP stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Groundbreaking System Successfully Operates From -57°F to 131°F, Eliminates Defrost Cycles, and Paves the Way for a New Era in Clean-Energy Efficiency









West Seneca, New York, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Worksport Ltd.



(NASDAQ: WKSP)



(“Worksport” or the “Company”), a U.S. based manufacturer and innovator of hybrid and clean energy solutions for the light truck, overlanding, and global consumer goods sectors, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Terravis Energy, a Colorado corporation (“TVE”), has achieved a



major industry milestone



with the unveiling of the revolutionary



AetherLux™



heat pump system.





Heat pumps are an



answer



to inefficient and outdated heating sources. The AetherLux product line has achieved a



significant technological advancement on existing heat pumps



. Set to feature three high performing models, the Pro Model debuts TVE’s proprietary ZeroFrost



™



technology,



eliminating



the need of Defrost Cycles, preventing a commonly known heat pump drawback, freezing. Tested to



successfully



work at temperatures as low as



-57°F



and as high as



+131°F



, AetherLux is expected to redefine performance standards in a global heat pump market projected to exceed



$148 billion



by 2030, growing at 9.4% CAGR.







TVE’s ZeroFrost Technology: A Leap Beyond Defrost Cycles









AetherLux



leverages



ZeroFrost



, an innovative TVE technology that eliminates the need for energy-draining defrost cycles. By preventing ice buildup, the system avoids thermal stress and minimizes wear on components—critical issues plaguing conventional heat pumps. This breakthrough extends the product’s operational lifespan and sustains efficient heating and cooling in extreme environments. Worksport believes the strength of this innovation redefines the HVAC market, and the ability to target billions of customers, world-wide. Worksport shares the





global reveal







below



, along with more details.











Defrost-Free







Design



: No auxiliary heating system is necessary, reducing costs and energy consumption.



: No auxiliary heating system is necessary, reducing costs and energy consumption.





Extreme Temperatures



: The TVE heat pump has been tested to work in temperatures believed to be unmatched by competitors, from



-57°F



to



+131°F



. The AetherLux Pro variant is expected to deliver robust home heating and cooling comfort, year-round. The targeted operating range is



-50°F



to



+131°F,



subject to real-world-conditions.



: The TVE heat pump has been tested to work in temperatures believed to be unmatched by competitors, from to . The AetherLux Pro variant is expected to deliver robust home heating and cooling comfort, year-round. The targeted operating range is to subject to real-world-conditions.





High Efficiency



: The TVE heat pump has an estimated



COP of 3.0 to 3.5



at -57°F and an



HSPF of 11.0 to 12.5



, substantially cutting energy usage.



: The TVE heat pump has an estimated at -57°F and an , substantially cutting energy usage.





AI-Driven Optimization



: Intelligent software adapts operations in real time, ensuring peak efficiency under changing conditions.



: Intelligent software adapts operations in real time, ensuring peak efficiency under changing conditions.





R32 Refrigerant



: The TVE heat pump utilized a refrigerant that is compliant with the 2025 Clean Air Act regulations, aligning with evolving environmental standards. Heat pumps reduce the risk of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning.















“The AetherLux system has tested as the world’s first heat pump that does not freeze, even in extreme cold. There is no competition at -50°F,”









said Lorenzo Rossi, CEO of Terravis Energy.



“Currently, heat pumps can be extremely inefficient during cold weather, having to rely on







supplementary









heat









sources







during defrost cycles. Our innovation







solves









this drawback







of current heat pump technology by eliminating the need altogether. Given the redesigned configuration and eco-compliant technology, we believe it will







excel in both extreme









and moderate climates







, delivering a solution that should increase the speed of heat pump adoption, reduce climate impact, and save customers money on their energy bill.”











Global Reveal







and Product





Information:







Terravis Energy expects to offer two



affordable



variants of the AetherLux system:













AetherLux (Performance Unit)



: Engineered for versatility, handling climates from



hot to -13°F (-25°C)



with optimized efficiency. Available in



18,000 and 36,000 BTU



units,



preorders



, further details and



pricing are coming soon.













AetherLux Pro (Ultra-Performance Unit)



– Built for



every



climate, featuring



ZeroFrost







™







technology



, highly efficient, ensuring uninterrupted heat delivery even in the harshest winter conditions.











Investors, corporations, and global heat pump distributors interested in learning more about the AetherLux launch can visit:





AetherLux Reveal Website





. Reveal video also available,



here









For inquiries,



contact:





info@terravis.com







;







LinkedIn







;





+1 (888) 554-8789 x128

















Steven Rossi



, CEO of Worksport, parent company to Terravis Energy, remarked:



“Terravis’s breakthrough is the result of three years of cutting-edge R&D. We expect significant commercial interest, given the product’s virtually unheard-of performance metrics.







Since Worksport shareholders also own Terravis shares







, we believe this technology is an underrecognized asset within our Company. As Terravis moves toward commercialization, I’m tremendously excited about the impact on Worksport’s future.”









Learn more about Terravis’s Parent Company, Worksport Ltd (NASDAQ: WKSP):







https://investors.worksport.com







.







Stay tuned for more information and join our mailing list to stay up to date with the latest.





Join Worksport’s Newsletter











About Worksport







Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, portable power systems, and clean heating & cooling solutions. Worksport has an active partnership with Hyundai for the SOLIS Solar cover. Additionally, Worksport’s hard-folding cover, designed and manufactured in-house, is compatible with all major truck models and is gaining traction with newer truck makers including the electric vehicle (EV) sector. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and Cold-Climate Heat Pump (CCHP) technology.



Terravis Energy’s



website is



terravisenergy.com



.





For more information, please visit



investors.worksport.com



.







Connect with Worksport







Please follow the Company’s social media accounts on



X (previously Twitter)



,



Facebook



,



LinkedIn



,



YouTube



, and



Instagram



(collectively, the “Accounts”), the links of which are links to external third-party websites, as well as sign up for the Company’s newsletters at



investors.worksport.com



. The Company does not endorse, ensure the accuracy of, or accept any responsibility for any content on these third-party websites other than content published by the Company.





Investors and others should note that the Company announces material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website, press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, and public conference calls and webcasts. The Company also uses social media to announce Company news and other information. The Company encourages investors, the media, and others to review the information the Company publishes on social media.





The Company does not selectively disclose material non-public information on social media. If there is any significant financial information, the Company will release it broadly to the public through a press release or SEC filing prior to publishing it on social media.







For additional information, please contact:







Investor Relations, Worksport Ltd. T: 1 (888) 554-8789 -128 W:



investors.worksport.com



W:



www.worksport.com



E:



investors@worksport.com









Forward-Looking Statements







The information contained herein may contain “forward‐looking statements.” Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “scheduled,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “envisioned,” “should," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. These statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) supply chain delays; (ii) acceptance of our products by consumers; (iii) delays in or nonacceptance by third parties to sell our products; and (iv) competition from other producers of similar products. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at



www.sec.gov



. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The forward-looking statements made in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.