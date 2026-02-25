Workiva (WK) Price Target Decreased by 16.32% to 93.27

The average one-year price target for Workiva (NYSE:WK) has been revised to $93.27 / share. This is a decrease of 16.32% from the prior estimate of $111.46 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $79.79 to a high of $118.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 61.64% from the latest reported closing price of $57.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 538 funds or institutions reporting positions in Workiva. This is an decrease of 64 owner(s) or 10.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WK is 0.21%, an increase of 1.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.37% to 56,381K shares. The put/call ratio of WK is 1.64, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eminence Capital holds 3,706K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,724K shares , representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WK by 30.08% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,205K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 778K shares , representing an increase of 64.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WK by 193.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,609K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,596K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WK by 18.91% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 1,291K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,368K shares , representing a decrease of 6.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WK by 66.26% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,249K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,356K shares , representing a decrease of 8.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WK by 16.16% over the last quarter.

