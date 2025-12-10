Workiva Names Barbara Larson CFO

(RTTNews) - Workiva Inc. (WK), a cloud-based reporting solutions provider, Wednesday announced that it has appointed Barbara Larson as its Chief Financial Officer and EVP, effective January 20, 2026.

She will be taking over from interim finance chief Julie Iskow who will start on December 27 as the previous CFO Jill Klindt, will step down on December 26.

Larson has more than 20 years in financial leadership positions, most recently serving as CFO at SentinelOne. Previous to SentinelOne, she spent a decade in financial leadership roles at Workday including being its chief financial officer.

Currently, WK shares are trading at $91.74, up 0.74% on the New York Stock exchange.

