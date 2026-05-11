Working While Claiming Social Security Early? You Could Be Eligible for a Future Benefit Boost.

Key Points

Claiming Social Security early means claiming while under your full retirement age (FRA) -- 67 for most people today.

You could lose some of your benefits to the Social Security earnings test if you're claiming early and earning income from a job.

Money lost to the earnings test comes back as a future benefit boost.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

You may already know that claiming Social Security before your full retirement age (FRA) -- 67 for most people today -- can reduce your benefits by up to 30%. This increase is typically permanent, but there are a few exceptions.

One of the most common applies to seniors who work while claiming Social Security early. This can cost them in the short term, but it can also lead to notable long-term gains.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The Social Security earnings test is a little-known rule that withholds money from seniors who claim Social Security before their FRA if they earn more than a certain amount from their job. In 2026, the earnings test withholds $1 from your checks for every $2 you earn over $24,480 if you're under your FRA all year. If you'll reach your FRA in 2026, you only lose $1 for every $3 you earn over $65,160 if you earn this much before your birth month.

Fortunately, that money isn't gone forever. The Social Security Administration recalculates your benefit when you reach your FRA. If you had money withheld due to the earnings test in years past, your checks will increase. The boost could be substantial if you'd lost entire checks to the earnings test before.

Still, for some, the short-term losses may outweigh the long-term gains. The only way to avoid the earnings test is to keep income from your job to a minimum. Luckily, this should get a bit easier in future years, because the Social Security Administration increases the earnings test limits annually.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.