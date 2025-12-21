Workhorse Group (WKHS) Price Target Increased by 1,100.00% to 7.96

The average one-year price target for Workhorse Group (NasdaqCM:WKHS) has been revised to $7.96 / share. This is an increase of 1,100.00% from the prior estimate of $0.66 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.88 to a high of $8.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.88% from the latest reported closing price of $5.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Workhorse Group. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WKHS is 0.00%, an increase of 11.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 32.90% to 672K shares. The put/call ratio of WKHS is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 270K shares representing 12.47% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 124K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares , representing an increase of 63.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WKHS by 151.65% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 36K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 369K shares , representing a decrease of 919.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WKHS by 98.37% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 19K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 16K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company.

