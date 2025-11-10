Workhorse Group Inc Q3 Loss Drops

(RTTNews) - Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) revealed Loss for third quarter of -$7.83 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$7.83 million, or -$0.50 per share. This compares with -$25.14 million, or -$19.00 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.2% to $2.38 million from $2.51 million last year.

Workhorse Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$7.83 Mln. vs. -$25.14 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.50 vs. -$19.00 last year. -Revenue: $2.38 Mln vs. $2.51 Mln last year.

