Workday (WDAY) Unveils Solution to Improve Business Agility

Workday, Inc. WDAY has introduced Workday Adaptive Planning and Consolidation, a cutting-edge solution amalgamating the robust planning capabilities of Workday Adaptive Planning with the comprehensive close and consolidation functionalities in Workday Financial Management. This innovative solution aims to revolutionize data management, financial reporting and analytics for enterprises, enhancing their efficiency and agility in navigating complex financial processes.



Workday Adaptive Planning and Consolidation offers a starting point for organizations seeking to enhance financial efficiency, streamlining processes without necessitating a complete transformation. This unified solution automates critical group close and consolidation tasks, providing built-in financial controls to ensure compliance and auditing.



By leveraging a shared data model, customers can streamline data collection and reconciliation, reducing time spent on these tasks. The modern, intuitive interface empowers users with self-service reporting, data exploration and predictive forecasting capabilities, all augmented by embedded AI.



To expedite finance transformation efforts, Workday offers deep expertise through its global partner ecosystem. Early adopter partners such as Deloitte Global recognize the value of this solution in optimizing business operations, enhancing agility and ensuring compliance with regulations.



Workday's latest offering promises to reshape the landscape of enterprise financial management, empowering organizations to navigate complexities with ease, unlock growth opportunities and drive strategic decision-making.



Headquartered in Pleasanton, CA, Workday is a leading provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system that makes it easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support. Apart from Financial Management and Human Capital Management solutions, the company offers applications related to Payroll, Time Tracking, Recruiting, Learning, Planning, Professional Services Automation and Student.



The stock has gained 43.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 62.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Workday currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Based in Finland, Nokia Corporation NOK is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. Its installed base of high-capacity AirScale products, which enables customers to quickly upgrade to 5G, is growing fast.



Nokia’s end-to-end portfolio includes products and services for every part of a network, which are helping operators to enable key 5G capabilities, such as network slicing, distributed cloud and industrial IoT. Accelerated strategy execution, sharpened customer focus and reduced long-term costs are expected to position Nokia as a global leader in the delivery of end-to-end 5G solutions. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.4%.

AudioCodes Ltd. AUDC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 24.8% and delivered an earnings surprise of 20.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Headquartered in Lod, Israel, AudioCodes offers advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It provides a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.



Headquartered in White Plains, NY, Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR develops and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand.



Turtle Beach is well-positioned to benefit from quality products and enjoys a solid foothold in its served markets. Its headsets are suited for learning and working remotely via video or audio conferencing. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16%. It has a VGM Score of A.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nokia Corporation (NOK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.